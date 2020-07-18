Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $327,000 in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $141,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000.

KBWB stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

