Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,305 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,428,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $475,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

