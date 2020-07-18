Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $329,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $63,470.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,358.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $80.68 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sidoti cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

