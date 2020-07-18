11,233 Shares in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Global X Social Media Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

