Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $330,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,081,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 115,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

