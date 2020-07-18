Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE AX opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Axos Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.