Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of York Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in York Water by 229.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in York Water by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in York Water by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in York Water by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in York Water during the first quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

YORW opened at $49.93 on Friday. York Water Co has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $642.28 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. York Water had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that York Water Co will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

YORW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

