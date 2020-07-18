Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 24.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 13.1% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.