Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $334,000 in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,435,000 after acquiring an additional 232,535 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,509,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after acquiring an additional 549,072 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,296,000 after acquiring an additional 495,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $203,149.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 524,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $3,151,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,124 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,927. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.