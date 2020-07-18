Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 415.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $289,050.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $18.94 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

