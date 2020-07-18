Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,113 WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of WhiteHorse Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHF. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 231,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 87.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.67 million, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on WHF shares. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

