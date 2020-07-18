Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,715 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $43.61 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

