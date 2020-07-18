Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Trading 1.8% Higher

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.74, 13,263 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 502,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

CATM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $184,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,045.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 195,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $20,489,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 271,242 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the first quarter worth about $5,395,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 223,727 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

