Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Trading 1.8% Higher

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.74, 13,263 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 502,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.
CATM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.
In related news, CEO Edward H. West bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $184,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,045.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 195,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $20,489,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 271,242 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the first quarter worth about $5,395,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 223,727 shares during the last quarter.
Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
