Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.92, 174,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,317,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 992.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

