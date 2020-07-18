Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Trading Up 0.4%

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24, approximately 30,851 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 613,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

Get Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc alerts:

Shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 475,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 59.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 917,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 343,510 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc in the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 736,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 41.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163,415 shares during the last quarter.

About Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.