Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Trading Up 0.5%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $37.06, approximately 27,129 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,021,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Comerica by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,546,000 after purchasing an additional 749,490 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

