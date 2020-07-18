Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Up 0.4%

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.54, 196,504 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,793,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.