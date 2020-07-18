Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.79, 207,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,425,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

