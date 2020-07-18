Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88, approximately 28,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,049,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

SUNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.20 to $0.38 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a market cap of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 89.19%. On average, analysts expect that Sunworks Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunworks stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

