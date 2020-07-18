Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Hudson Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HUSN) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 18,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,265,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Hudson Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services.

