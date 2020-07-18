Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 35,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,541,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 43.89% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

