Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading 3.8% Higher

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $21.67, 70,864 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,072,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.