Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading 3.8% Higher

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $21.67, 70,864 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,072,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

