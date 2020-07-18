Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74, 293,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,170,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OAS. Stephens downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 11,041,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 73.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,334,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,572,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $10,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

