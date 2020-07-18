Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) were up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.16, approximately 8,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 303,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
A number of analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $384.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rev Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rev Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rev Group (NYSE:REVG)
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.
