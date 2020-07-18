Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.16, 16,588 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,091,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cars.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Cars.com by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

