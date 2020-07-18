Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.16, 16,588 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,091,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cars.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Cars.com by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Vale SA
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Vale SA
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 10,473 LTC Properties Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 10,473 LTC Properties Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $323,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $323,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
8,351 Shares in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
8,351 Shares in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $325,000 Investment in ImmunoGen, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $325,000 Investment in ImmunoGen, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report