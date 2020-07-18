SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Up 2%

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.52, 7,619 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 170,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOHO. ValuEngine upgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.90.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.86). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $37.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.