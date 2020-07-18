Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.56, approximately 1,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 528,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.39.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

