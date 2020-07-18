Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Up 1.3%

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.66, 7,509 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 969,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAL. TheStreet cut Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $309.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $397.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 5,295.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Caleres by 32.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

