E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) were up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.83, approximately 5,414 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 397,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on E. W. Scripps from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on E. W. Scripps from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 9.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile (NYSE:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.