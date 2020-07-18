Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading 28.7% Higher

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares traded up 28.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $2.29, 164,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,138,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $331.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.78 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

