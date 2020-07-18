Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $2.96, approximately 39,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,463,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
STIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.
The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.48.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.
About Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.