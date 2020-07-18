Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $2.96, approximately 39,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,463,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

STIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.