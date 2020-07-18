Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.77, 4,460 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 378,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

