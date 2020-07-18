Totally Hip Technologies (CVE:THP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.17

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Totally Hip Technologies Inc (CVE:THP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09.

Totally Hip Technologies Company Profile (CVE:THP)

Totally Hip Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the development of convergent media technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

