Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.25

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 5372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $658.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $213.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.