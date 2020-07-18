Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.23

Geomega Resources Inc (CVE:GMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1268313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.34.

Geomega Resources Company Profile (CVE:GMA)

GéoMégA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company focuses primarily on neodymium projects. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property that consists of 177 mining claims covering an area of approximately 9,831 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

