Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.84

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 68010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.74 million and a P/E ratio of -42.11.

Coral Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

