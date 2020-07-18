Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAUG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at $1,460,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period.

Shares of UAUG opened at $26.42 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $26.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

