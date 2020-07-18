Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $337,000 in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 147,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 42.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPE opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $133,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,084.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

