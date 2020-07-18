Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,223 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 102.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

NYSE GTY opened at $29.83 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 86.05%.

