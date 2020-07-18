Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

SCZ opened at $55.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44.

