Invesco Ltd. Buys 13,861 Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 2.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 287,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 60.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 87,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the first quarter worth about $1,114,000.

NYSE:JTD opened at $13.03 on Friday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

