Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,070 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 48,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $81,150.00.

NYSE KMF opened at $4.50 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

