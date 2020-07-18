Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Norbord worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norbord alerts:

NYSE OSB opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 2.53. Norbord Inc has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Norbord from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.