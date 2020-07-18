Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 457,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNR. ValuEngine cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

