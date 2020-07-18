Invesco Ltd. Sells 20,735 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,068,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETG opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

