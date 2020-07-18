Invesco Ltd. Has $984,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.