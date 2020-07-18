Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Chase were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 107.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chase by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chase by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chase by 109.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chase news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $126,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis P. Gack sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $36,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $395,706.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $106.20 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $127.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

