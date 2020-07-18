Invesco Ltd. Has $986,000 Position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,341,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.05% of Denbury Resources worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 50.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55,484 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 602.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143,428 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 247,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 256,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 4.20.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens cut Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.86.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

