Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 272.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Green Plains Partners worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Green Plains Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

