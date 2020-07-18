Invesco Ltd. Acquires 192,500 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 339.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,202,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,811,000 after buying an additional 166,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after buying an additional 888,585 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,924,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after buying an additional 1,707,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 144,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after buying an additional 596,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $206,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

